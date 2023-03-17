Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller will deliver the keynote address at the second annual Healing Summit at Coppin State University.

The summit will be held Saturday, March 18, starting at 10 a.m. in Coppin State University’s Tawes Center.

“The Healing City Summit is a free event, open to the public, bringing together people doing healing and trauma-responsive work in Baltimore,” said Baltimore City Councilmember Zeke Cohen, co-founder of Healing City Baltimore, in a statement.

William Jernigan, Director of Prevention Strategies in the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, will also deliver a keynote address.

The summit will also include a resource fair and workshops with community partners, including Thread; Centro SOL; The Kneading Well; Afy Counseling & Wellness; Design Group International; and Healing City Baltimore’s youth advocate, Bryonna Harris.

Workshops will cover topics including “Healing Through Communtiy,” “Food as Liberation,” “A Journey of Healing,” “Touch for Healing,” “Building A Mental Health Network of Support,” and “Healing Stories.”

For more information about this year’s event, visit healingcitybaltimore.com.

