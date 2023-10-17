Are you looking for something spooky this Halloween season? How about the chance to possibly meet a ghost in one of Baltimore’s five most haunted buildings? The Medical & Chirurgical Faculty of Maryland, more commonly known as MedChi, is home to one of Baltimore’s ghosts – a librarian named Marcia Crocker Noyes.

Marcia Crocker Noyes, a former librarian at the Medical & Chirurgical Faculty of Maryland, who now haunts the MedChi building.

If this sounds like something straight out of Ghostbusters, well, it pretty much is!

Marcia was the librarian for the state medical society from 1896 until her death in 1946. She was required to live in the building, so that she could be available to doctors looking for that certain reference book to help treat a patient. When MedChi built their headquarters building in 1909, a penthouse apartment was included for Marcia, her maid and two Chow Chow dogs. She also had a garden in what is now the parking lot.

Over the decades since Marcia’s death, there have been numerous stories of staff members and others hearing footsteps echo in the hallways and stairs, finding items which appeared with no explanation, or catching glimpse of a figure out of the corner of an eye…

Although there is no guarantee you will see Marcia, you will have the opportunity to visit a building not generally open to the public. The 1909 building features elegant architecture, cast iron stacks with more than 50,000 books, an art collection dating to the 1700s, a rare book collection, and much more!

For the first time, MedChi is giving ghost tours of the 1909 building where Marcia lived and worked. The tours will take place Monday, October 30 and Tuesday, October 31, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Reservations are required, and tickets, which are $10/person, are limited to the first 20 reservations each night. Funds raised will be used to preserve MedChi’s extensive archives.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please click here.

