After a nationwide search, the Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training, Inc. ( MCVET) has selected Misty Bruce to be its executive director.

Established in 1993, the nonprofit MCVET enlists veterans to help other veterans and provides residential shelter and wrap-around services for homeless veterans from all branches of the military.

Bruce has an extensive background in government and military relations, human resources, employee engagement, and change management, according to a news release from MCVET.

She has 25 years of experience “successfully executing strategic plans and shaping organizational culture,” MCVET officials said. She was previously executive director of the American Red Cross, as well as a volunteer program director with the U.S. Army for eight years.

Bruce also has corporate experience, having served as chief administrative officer and human resources director for Highlands Building and Contracting.

With a master’s degree in executive leadership and organizational development, a bachelor’s degree in public administration, and an associate’s degree in psychology – military resilience, Bruce is eager to apply her myriad skills and talent to MCVET’s mission of “Veterans Helping Veterans.”

“Aside from my deep respect for the military and veteran community, I value the whole health of an organization and intend to leverage community partnerships, optimize organizational assets, tackle issues around economic inclusion and operationalize a vision for sustainability to secure MCVET’s future and the future of the veterans we serve,” Bruce said in a statement. “I am honored to lead MCVET into its next chapter and stand ready to be amazed by the impact we will have on the lives of those we serve.”

Evelyn Gaines, MCVET’s board president, looks forward to Bruce’s leadership.

“Misty Bruce is a dynamic and forward-thinking executive with the energy, drive and skills needed to effectuate positive change,” Gaines said in a statement. “Her focus on community development, humanitarian work and social inclusion, along with a bevy of leadership experiences in talent development, organizational growth, process improvement, fundraising, program implementation and community risk reduction is what MCVET needs for the future.”

Bruce is taking over the leadership position from interim executive director Adobolia Buford, to whom Gaines expressed gratitude. Buford was “instrumental to successfully leading the organization through its recent transition. Our board is grateful for his service,” Gaines said.

