Despite some improvement over the last several months, Maryland hospitals continue to rank as the worst in the nation for emergency room wait times.

The average wait time for the state’s 40 hospitals is about 8 hours, according to new data from the Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission. That’s down from about 11 hours earlier this year.

“This is something that is a crisis, and we need to come up with solutions immediately,” said Gene Ransom, CEO of the Maryland State Medical Society. “We can’t have people waiting in emergency rooms that long.”

About three-quarters of Maryland hospitals have improved their wait times since this summer, however, those wait times still rank at the very bottom compared to other states.

Some hospitals, like Sinai, Johns Hopkins Bayview and Adventist White Oak, have seen the length of emergency room waits increase.

University of Maryland Medical Center at Easton reported wait times as long as 24 hours.

Read more (and listen) at WYPR.

