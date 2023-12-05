Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore, a free weeklong festival with events in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, will return June 12 to 18, 2024.

Last held in 2022, the event celebrates the maritime traditions of the Chesapeake Bay and the contributions of Marylanders to the nation’s defense. Activities include ship tours, aviation demonstrations, festivals, musical performances and educational offerings in four locations: Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, North Locust Point, Fells Point, and Martin State Airport in Baltimore County.

The U.S. Navy’s “Stewards of the Sea: Defending Freedom, Protecting the Environment” exhibit sits alongside the USS Milwaukee during Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show Baltimore on Oct. 6, 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gary A Prill/Released)

Historic Ships in Baltimore, a program of Living Classrooms Foundation, produces the event in partnership with the United States Navy; Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism; the City of Baltimore; and Baltimore County.

Other contributors include Sail Baltimore; Air Support; Martin State Airport; the United States Coast Guard; Maryland’s Department of Transportation; Visit Baltimore; the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore; and the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. Northrop Grumman is the premier sponsor.

“We are proud to work once again with the U. S. Navy and all our partners across the nation, the state, the city and county, to bring a world-class, family-friendly and fun experience to Baltimore,” said Chris Rowsom, Fleet Week 2024 Director for Living Classrooms, in a statement. “This event highlights our history, our accomplishments, and most importantly, supports educational outreach opportunities and STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics] programming, providing vital support for future leaders.”

Cadet Seaman Apprentices Mariah Freely, left, and Molly Riegel. Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets pose for a photograph at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor during the Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show Baltimore on Oct. 13, 2016. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin R. Pacheco/Released)

Ships will begin arriving in Baltimore on June 12, 2024. The fleet will include United States and international naval vessels that will be docked at various locations, including the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, Canton and North Locust Point. A welcome ceremony will take place at the Inner Harbor amphitheater on June 12, and vessels will be open for public tours from June 13 to 17.

Participants will also be able to see flyovers from vintage and contemporary military and civilian aircraft, centered at the Inner Harbor on June 15 and 16. Fleet Week Festivals will take place at the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, and Martin State Airport in Middle River. They’ll include local food and drinks, hands-on family activities, live music and a chance to meet representatives from maritime, military, cultural and historical organizations.

A demonstration at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor during the Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show Baltimore on Oct. 13, 2016.

“Northrop Grumman is committed to Maryland, to Baltimore and to supporting the U.S. Navy, which is why we are honored to continue our sponsorship,” said Mark Caylor, corporate vice president and president of Northrop Grumman’s Mission Systems sector, in a statement. “We appreciate the opportunity to recognize our nation’s service members, inspire the next generation, and bring the local community together.”

More information about Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is available at www.mdfleetweek.com and through @mdfleetweek on Facebook, Instagram and X. A list of participating vessels and where to find them will be available 30 days before the event.

Information about sponsorship opportunities for the event is available from Tracy Baskerville, Development Officer at Living Classrooms Foundation, at tbaskerville@livingclassrooms.org.

