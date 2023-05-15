While many of us were sheltering in place to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, another massive new health crisis was brewing — a mental health crisis. The instability we face every day has made it easy for many to become overwhelmed, anxious, or depressed. Like COVID-19, no one is immune – anxiety and depression has increased by 400% since the pandemic began.



The impact of the pandemic on mental health is significant and unknown, plus it’s just the tip of the iceberg. Even before the pandemic, far too many were burdened with unaddressed mental health issues. The mental health fallout from the pandemic will likely continue to grow for years to come.

Click here for full article.

Like this: Like Loading...