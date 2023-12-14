Mayor Brandon Scott on Thursday announced plans to nominate Dr. Ihuoma Emenuga as Baltimore’s next health commissioner.

She would replace Mary Beth Haller, who has been in the interim role since Dr. Letitia Dzirasa became the city’s deputy mayor of equity, health, and human serrvices.

A board-certified internal medicine physcian, Emenuga most recently served as the chief medical officer and chief of clinical operations for Vie Health, a healthcare consulting firm based in Clarksville, Maryland.

As health commissioner, Emenuga will oversee the Baltimore City Health Department, including management of acute communicable diseases such as COVID-19 and the flu (influenza); animal control; chronic disease prevention; emergency preparedness; HIV/STD prevention and treatment; maternal-child health; restaurant inspections; school health; senior services; and youth violence issues. The agency employs approximately 900 workers and has a budget of about $208 million.

“Our public health infrastructure is one of our city’s most important networks, and I am thrilled to nominate Dr. Emenuga to be the City of Baltimore’s next Health Commissioner to lead our Health Department,” Scott said in a statement. “Given her background, I know she will bring her extensive experience, dedication to public health, and innovative thinking to her work on behalf of Baltimoreans in every neighborhood. As we safeguard all types of health in our communities, Dr. Emenuga will be critical in helping us build a healthier, more equitable Baltimore.”

Emenuga expressed excitement at the chance to ensure Baltimore residents receive the highest standard of care.

“I feel privileged to join a formidable team at the health department, while tapping into the deep commitment and rich culture of Baltimoreans, Emenuga said. “I am excited to be a part of building the public health infrastructure of the future, and creating a healthcare environment that works for everyone!”

Her priorities will involve shaping health policies and initiatives to benefit Baltimore, addressing health inequities and disparities, and promoting wellness opportunities for residents citywide.

Her contract is slated to go before the city’s Board of Estimates.The health commissioner’s nomination will also be introduced to the City Council in January for confirmation. If approved, her term would begin on Jan. 22, 2024.

“Dr. Emenuga earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Nigeria; her Master of Science degree in Public Health from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, University of London, and her Master of Business Administration from the Smith School of Business, University of Maryland, College Park. She completed her residency fellowship in Health Policy from the George Washington University RFHP program; and her residency training in Internal Medicine at Howard University Hospital in Washington D.C.,” read the press release announcing her nomination.

Before serving as the managing partner at Vie Health, Emenuga worked as a medical director in the Baltimore City Health Department’s Youth Wellness and Community Health Division where she was responsible for directing and overseeing clinical services provided in Baltimore City public schools and school-based health centers. She has also served as a medical director for Chase Brexton Health Care, and chief medical officer at both Park West Health System and Family Health Centers of Baltimore.

