On Monday, EcoMap Technologies publicly announced the next person to hold its chief operating officer role after its previous one became the company’s CEO.

Smitha Gopal will oversee sales, marketing, customer experience and finance for the former RealLIST Startup. The executive said she’d already been on the EcoMap Technologies team for a few weeks when the announcement was made public.

“I think this might be the best team in Baltimore,” she told Technical.ly. “I’m really, really excited to be able to work alongside all of the folks who are already here.”

Gopal was the CEO of Rendia (formerly Eyemaginations), a health IT company that was acquired by Cincinnati-based PatientPoint in October 2022. She brings the experience of growing a medical software startup into a profitable venture before that deal. In an email announcement, she said that she’d been watching EcoMap cofounders Sherrod Davis and the late Pava LaPere as the company, which is now based in Charles Village, made moves in Baltimore’s ecosystem.

Read more at Technical.ly

Like this: Like Loading...