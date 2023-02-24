Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will adopt a new family member Friday – a fluffy mixed-breed rescue puppy, the Maryland SPCA in Hampden said.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and his family will adopt Tucker, a fluffy mixed-breed rescue puppy from the Maryland SPCA in Hampden. Photo courtesy of Maryland SPCA.

Jim Pierce, the executive director of the Maryland SPCA, said the shelter is still working out details with the Governor’s Office, but he expects Tucker will be settling into the Governor’s Mansion in Annapolis late Friday.

Pierce said Tucker, who is under a year old, came into the shelter about a week ago. Although the shelter doesn’t have a lot of information about Tucker, Pierce said the puppy is very fluffy and has a nice temperament.

“He’s a very eager, bouncy, buoyant, young guy. Full of love,” Pierce said.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and his family will adopt Tucker, a fluffy mixed-breed rescue puppy from the Maryland SPCA in Hampden. Photo courtesy of Maryland SPCA.

“He went through his medical check and he got his spay/neuter surgery and he went through the behavior check process. He’s all clear for the option into our adoption program,” Pierce said.

The SPCA handles the adoptions of about 2,000 to 3,000 animals each year.

The shelter approached the governor’s staff after they were tipped off that Moore promised his children a puppy if he won the election. The SPCA then found the perfect fit for the Moore family, ensuring that Maryland’s First Dog will also be a rescue dog.

“We showed them Tucker’s profile and they loved him,” Pierce said.

Like this: Like Loading...