Meet Michele Wendell, a dynamic force in the world of philanthropy and community empowerment. Baltimore born and bred, Michele has dedicated herself to fostering positive change through her involvement with The Associated’s Jewish Women’s Giving Foundation (JWGF).

Here are ten things to know about Michele:

Volunteer Work with The Associated

I first became involved in The Associated in the early nineties. The president of the company I was working for at that time was very good friends with Darrell Friedman and encouraged me to participate in the Young Leadership Committee.

I had to step back for a bit in terms of volunteerism when my kids were young and my professional life was very busy, but as they got older and I began to have more autonomy with my career, I knew it made sense to re-engage through JWGF.

Why JWGF?

I was drawn to the grant-making process, where we personally witness the tangible outcomes of our contributions and the change firsthand. I love being among like-minded women who collectively strive to bring positivity to the world. Even if we disagree sometimes on how that is to be done, we share a common goal – a commitment to supporting women and girls.

Favorite Grant

It’s very hard to choose because each organization does wonderful and amazing things in different neighborhoods, in different parts of the world and for different recipients. One that stands out is Days for Girls, an organization that helps provide access to menstrual supplies so girls can continue in school and women can continue their livelihoods, and through health education strive to eliminate the stigma of periods and better achieve gender equity. Because when you put women in charge of their own health, they make great decisions.

