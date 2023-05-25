After five years of building produce and grocery delivery company Misfits Market in the Philadelphia region, the company is slated to move its headquarters to a spot just south of Baltimore.

Misfits Market was founded by Philly native Abhi Ramesh in 2018 in North Philadelphia, but it moved over the bridge to South Jersey in 2020 when it needed more space for a local distribution center.

The company, which topped Technical.ly’s 2021 RealLIST Startups in Philly, raised large venture capital rounds in quick succession: a $16.5 million Series A in 2019, an $85 million Series B in 2020, a $200 million Series C in 2021, and a $225 million Series C-1 just a few months later in 2021, with a $2 billion valuation. The company became one of just a handful of local tech unicorns, alongside Gopuff, dbt Labs and Phenom.

