Mondawmin Station and the surrounding area will receive a $20 million grant in federal funding for upgrades, members of Maryland’s congressional delegation announced Friday.

The money is going toward the MDOT MTAs Mondawmin RAISE Transit Hub Project. Among the upgrades coming to the area are improvements to ensure the station and sidewalks within half a mile are ADA-compliant, as well as enhancements for the accessibility of pedestrians and cyclists.

“The Maryland Transit Administration recognizes the importance of convenient, equitable transit access for all residents of Baltimore,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold in a press release. “This RAISE grant will greatly enhance pedestrian safety and ADA access to Mondawmin Station, one of our network’s busiest transfer points.”

Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, along with Reps. Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin and David Trone announced the initiative together.

“Mondawmin Station is one of Baltimore’s busiest transit hubs, but it needs significant updates to better serve commuters,” the lawmakers said in a press release. “We worked to secure this $20 million in federal funding to strengthen bus and rail service and promote safer access to the station for Baltimoreans who rely on Mondawmin Station day in and day out. This is another example of the critical investments we’re delivering to our communities through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”

The station is Baltimore’s busiest transfer point because of its location and its use as a stop for 11 MTA bus routes.

The renovation of Mondawmin Station and the surrounding areas is the latest development in efforts over the last year to improve the Mondawmin area.

The adjacent Mondawmin Mall saw JP Morgan Chase open a community branch at the location late last year. Whiting-Turner CEO Tim Regan purchased the former Target building at the mall in the spring of 2022 to establish a community “hub” there.

