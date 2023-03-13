Judge issues arrest warrant after Roy McGrath, facing charges for fraud and embezzlement related to state job, fails to appear for trial — Maryland Matters

Silicon Valley Bank collapse could have ripple effects for Baltimore tech scene — Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore City Council committee reverses vote, recommends Faith Leach as city administrator — The Baltimore Sun

Push being made to change Baltimore’s spending board over concerns that mayor has too much power — WJZ-TV

‘It’s going to be sickening’: Priest abuse report under review by judge — WBAL-TV

Randallstown NAACP weighs in on revitalization plan for nine-mile Liberty Road corridor — The Afro

Like this: Like Loading...