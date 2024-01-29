DOJ: 2 Maryland residents targeted in murder-for-hire plot involving Iranian, Canadian nationals — WBAL
Maryland Del. Harry Bhandari to run for Congress following US Rep. Ruppersberger’s retirement announcement — The Baltimore Sun
Baltimore comedian Jess Hilarious named co-host of ‘The Breakfast Club’ — The Baltimore Banner
Speeding sedan sought for possible role in 23-car crash on Chesapeake Bay Bridge — WJZ
Port of Baltimore’s new leader wants to expand cruise, cargo capacity — Baltimore Business Journal
Lawmakers renew effort to extend access to health care for undocumented Marylanders — Maryland Matters