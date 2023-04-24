A sunrise to start your week, Baltimore. (Credit: Laura Lippman)

A smaller Patterson Bowling Center to reopen in Baltimore with a bar and a new name — The Baltimore Sun

Minor killed in Overlea shooting, police say — WJZ

Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy leaves more vacant retail space in Greater Baltimore — Baltimore Business Journal

Horsemen, Maryland Jockey Club agree on Laurel Park track surface inspection; racing could resume Friday — The Baltimore Sun

At Tradepoint Atlantic, Moore breaks ground on offshore wind construction facility, signs climate bills — Maryland Matters

