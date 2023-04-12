Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital announced Wednesday that Dr. Scott M. Klein has been chosen as the hospital’s new president and CEO, effective July 1.

The announcement follows a comprehensive national search. The hospital is co-owned by the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) and Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Klein looks forward to serving Baltimore’s families’ medical needs.

“Mt. Washington has an incredible history of more than 100 years in helping patients and families transition from acute illnesses to home,” Klein said. “Working alongside an incredible team of dedicated colleagues and our partners at the University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine, I plan to continue the rich trajectory of excellence that has served the Baltimore community so well.”

Hospital officials say Klein is board certified in pediatrics and pediatric critical care medicine, having spent the last 30 years working in children’s hospitals.

“He began his career in medicine as a pediatric intensivist, caring for seriously ill children in the intensive care unit,” officials said in the announcement. “He then transitioned into the specialty of pediatric hospice and palliative care, helping children and families navigate life-changing medical conditions, including end-of-life care, if needed.”

Klein received his undergraduate degree from Lehigh University, graduating cum laude from a six-year BA/MD program. He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Pennsylvania and completed his internship and pediatric residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Klein then completed a fellowship in pediatric critical care medicine at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. He also holds a master’s degree in health services administration from the University of Michigan School of Public Health in Ann Arbor.

Previous positions Klein has held include executive vice president, chief operating officer, and chief medical officer at Blythedale Children’s Hospital in Valhalla, NY. He was also chief medical officer of hospice and palliative care for the Visiting Nurse Service of New York and held several leadership positions at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he ultimately served as the hospital’s associate medical director. Klein was also director of pediatric critical care medicine at Maimonides Infants and Children’s Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center in Brooklyn, and St. Vincent’s Catholic Medical Centers in Staten Island, New York.

Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System, looks forward to welcoming Klein to the UMMS team.

“Dr. Klein is a veteran physician executive who offers years of experience working with medically fragile patients and their families as they begin their journey to healing,” Suntha said. “We are excited to welcome him to this role as he continues the rich tradition of service at one of Baltimore’s most treasured institutions.”

Kevin Sowers, president of the Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine, is also enthusiastic about Klein’s appointment.

“Mt. Washington is a special place with a talented team of professionals dedicated to helping their young patients transition to their next phase of development,” Sowers said. “We have no doubt that Dr. Klein’s decades of hospital leadership and medical practice will prove to be an asset to our region as MWPH prepares for its second century of service.”

Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital’s longtime president and CEO Sheldon Stein announced his retirement in May 2022 after more than two decades with the organization. He is the longest-serving leader in the hospital’s history.

