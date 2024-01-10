If you live in an area affected by Tuesday’s rainstorm and winds, Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to know about it, and they have an app to help you show them.

The DNR’s recently launched MyCoast Maryland app allows residents to upload photos of flood conditions in their neighborhoods during and after major storms. This helps scientists at DNR (and other agencies that would prepare and respond) understand the extent of flooding and plan long-term for how to mitigate and possibly prevent future flooding events.

Kim Grove, chief of the Office of Research and Environmental Protection for Baltimore City’s Department of Public Works, explained that photos from the app helps city officials assess community impact and identify areas where specific action could be taken to prevent future flooding impact.

“MyCoast can help us fill in the blanks of our flood response,” Grove said. “It can show us how city infrastructure is impacted by different storms and help us understand what residents are dealing with when flood waters are at their highest points.”

Sunny day flooding in St. Michael’s in 2022. – MyCoast-submitted photo.

Tuesday’s massive rainstorm and accompanying unusually strong sustained winds wreaked havoc across the Baltimore region, with many area streets experiencing flooding and downed trees. The National Weather Service reported more than 2-1/2 inches of rain at BWI Marshall Airport, with wind gusts as high as 65 mph. Schools in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, and Howard County started two hours late on Wednesday.

“This is a tool that we believe can help people affected by flooding feel heard,” said Marlo Atkinson, science communicator at DNR. “MyCoast Maryland app users can also see other photos that have been uploaded to the app, which can provide greater insight into how your neighborhood and others are faring during a strong rain storm or tidal flooding event. These photos also help ensure that government officials are viewing the conditions on the ground and responding to flooding appropriately.”

Individuals must register to use the app, but the public cannot view the names of people who upload photos. The app is also able to store photos and information offline if cell service is poor or interrupted during a storm, then upload them once service is restored or the user is connected to Wi-Fi.

“We had a storm in September in Baltimore where stream levels rose 10 feet in 90 minutes, which caused flooding for residents and local businesses in a specific area,” Grove said. “MyCoast photos, when used with the different data we collect, can help us better understand how these localized floods occurred and what we can do to prevent or mitigate it in the future.”

The region is facing another potent storm approaching Friday and Friday night, including more winds and moderate to heavy rainfall.

