Charm City Poke & Mochi, a grab-and-go concept from the owner of Blowfish Poke at Cross Street Market, will open this fall in the Constellation Building at Harbor Point.

Beatty Development Group and Armada Hoffler announced on Monday that Na Yi, owner and operator of Blowfish Poke, will lease 466 square feet at 1308 Point Street for her latest concept, an expansion of her operation in South Baltimore.

Charm City Poke & Mochi, in the former Plantbar space at Harbor Point, will feature Blowfish Poke’s signature made-to-order poke bowls using fresh ingredients, as well as new menu additions such as steamed buns, steamed dumplings, ramen, and sushi rolls. Many of the menu items will be vegetarian and gluten-free.

Also making their way to the Harbor Point location will be the mochi donuts that have been popular at Blowfish Poke. The donuts are made with low-gluten rice flour, and Charm City Poke & Mochi will sell matcha, mango, strawberry, purple ube, and chocolate flavors, with options for customization.

As with Blowfish Poke, the menu at Charm City Poke & Mochi will be largely inspired by Yi’s travels to the Hawaiian Islands. Poke, pronounced POH-keh, is a traditional Hawaiian salad that’s topped with cubes of marinated sushi-grade fish. The base is a mix of layered greens that can include seaweed salad, cilantro, green onion, edamame, avocado, and more. Customers at Charm City Poke & Mochi will be able to choose items from the menu or build their own custom creations. Catering will also be available.

“Healthy food shouldn’t be boring,” Yi said in a statement. “We’ve got something unique to bring to the table at Harbor Point. We’re excited to get to work serving up dishes that are fun, nutritious, and packed with flavor.”

Charm City Poke & Mochi joins a growing lineup of retail tenants at the Constellation Building, formerly the Exelon Building. In addition to the recently-announced Sartori restaurant, opening in the fall of 2024, the tenant mix also includes West Elm, Ceremony Coffee Roasters, Honeygrow, Breathing Dragon Yoga, Inspire Nail Bar & Spa, and Resistance Cycle.

“We’re excited to partner with Na as she brings her Charm City Poke & Mochi concept to life at Harbor Point,” said Michael Beatty, the president of Beatty Development Group, in a statement. “This is a great fit for our growing neighborhood, a fresh and healthy dining option that fills a unique need both here and in the larger community.”

