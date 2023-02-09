Last week, South Baltimore’s Locust Point neighborhood welcomed a new Asian and Mexican fusion restaurant, Eggrolls and Tacos, or “E.A.T.”

The new 65-seat bar will take over the former In like Flynn Tavern on Andre Street.

The project was a collaborative effort by partners Spike Owen, Mike Leeds, and Doug Campbell, who have decades of experience between them in the restaurant industry.

Mike Leeds, who has owned several Irish pubs including Sean Bolans in Bel Air, teamed up with Campbell in 2011 to open the Barflys pub in Riverside. And just last year, the two partnered with Owen to begin the E.A.T. project.

“I always wanted to do a fusion restaurant of two main food groups that people love,” Leeds said.

E.A.T. is temporarily working with a limited menu that leans more toward Mexican cuisine, featuring a lot of tacos and tequilas. But they will soon expand their permanent offerings to include sushi and several other Asian dishes including, of course, eggrolls.

“Right now we’re trying different egg rolls and different taco toppings,” Leeds said. “We’ve been doing a lot of vegetarian options as well as the traditional steak, carne asada, and chorizo. But egg rolls, you can pretty much stuff them with anything. We’re going to get creative with it and have five different eight rolls every week.”

As E.A.T. continues their advancement efforts, the restaurant soon plans to offer a carry-out window for easier pick up on to-go orders, additional seating outdoors, and a soft serve ice cream machine for those with a sweet tooth.

“We started Barfly’s and we already have a pretty good reputation from that,” Leeds said. “We hope to be able to expand E.A.T. and Barfly’s into some new locations in the near future. But overall the neighborhood has been very supportive, so we’re excited.”

The owners plan to host a grand opening celebration at a later date.

