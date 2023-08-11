This year, music lovers around the globe have been celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Cindy and Clive Campbell’s 1973 Back to School party would inadvertently become the catalyst for the cultural phenomenon we know today as hip-hop.

Now, a group of middle school students from New Song Academy are paying homage to hip-hop in their own way with a play titled “The Purple Tape,” in collaboration with award winning artist Anthony “Wordsmith” Parker,” Baltimore Rock Opera Society, and the local theater community.

“The Purple Tape” is a play originally written and directed by Wordsmith, along with the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students of New Song Academy. Imagine a modern mix of the hit musical “Hamilton” and the TV series “The Get Down,” but set in Baltimore in the 90s and incorporating classic 90s rap hits from Wu-Tang, The Notorious B.I.G., 2PAC and LL Cool J.

In the production, running Friday through Sunday, the students of New Song Academy will rap their way through a summer day as they go on a hunt for a rare copy of the famous Raekwon album. Only 10,000 cassettes were printed, guaranteeing it would only fall into the hands of the most devoted Raekwon/Wu-Tang fans. The search for the purple tape ends up being a lesson in hip-hop history as the students realize the culture of hip-hop is a way of living.

“The goal was to create an original play that celebrated the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, so I wrote a play based on Raekwon’s ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx’ aka the Purple Tape,” Wordsmith said. “We want the kids to take ownership of the piece so that they have the ability to change dialogue, names and actions as we progress to a full blown show.”



Lead actresses Sanaa Black and Ma’Lae Jones spoke about their experiences during a recent TV interview on WBAL.

“The process has really been amazing,” Black said. “It’s really been amazing. It’s really been a dream come true. I never thought I’d be sitting right here on the news.”

“On a typical day, we’re practicing our scripts, playing around, getting to know each other,” Jones said. “It’s just good vibes the days when we’re practicing.”

Wordsmith sees a multifaceted benefit in students participating in the Purple Tape. He finds it important that students not only see hip-hop as a genre, but a culture and way of life.

“It’s time to celebrate Hip-Hop music as an integral part of American culture. This show represents our sharing of Hip-Hop members of American society,” said BROS Executive Director Aran Keating.

“The Purple Tape” will be running at New Song Academy on Aug. 11 (8 p.m.), Aug. 12 (8 p.m.), and Aug. 13 (3 p.m.).

Tickets can be bought at this link.

