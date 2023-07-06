Brooklyn Day should have been a celebration of fun, community and joy. Instead, just after midnight on Sunday morning, gunfire took two lives and injured 28 others.

18 year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez was found dead on the scene. Gonzalez was a 2023 graduate of Glen Burnie High School. 20 year-old Kylis Fegbemi died in the hospital from his wounds on Sunday.

Four days after the shooting, police still have not released any information on suspects or arrests, but they do believe multiple shooters are responsible for the carnage.

Meanwhile, residents and city council members are looking for answers as to why the police were not present at a gathering that included hundreds of people —

especially when conflict was brewing before the shots were fired.

Stefanie Mavronis, the new interim director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE), told reporters on Monday that local Safe Streets team members did diffuse 3-4 conflicts earlier in the evening. “This was not a Safe Streets sponsored event,” said Mavronis, who said the Safe Streets members were there as community members. Members of the media pressured Mavronis on why Safe Streets did not then alert the Baltimore Police Department, to which she replied, “I don’t know that Safe Streets would relay that.”

In an email to WYPR on Wednesday, Mavronis clarified the relationship between the police and Safe Streets by writing that the program’s success depends upon the “rapport amongst the community they serve.”

Read more (and listen) at WYPR.

