A non-profit organization empowering woman in the hospitality and culinary industry will spotlight Baltimore’s elite Black women chefs when it stops here in mid-August during a 10-state tour.

The 501c3 Mentorship, Advocacy, Purpose, and the Power of Women (MAPP) is on a mission to “create a sea-level change of equity and empowerment in the hospitality and culinary industry,” according to the press release announcing the tour.

Baltimore is MAPP’s first stop this summer on the aptly named “roadMAPP” tour. It will include chef tastings, panels, a mentorship program, food, and wine events, and bring press focus to women in the hospitality and culinary industries.

On Aug. 13 and 14, Baltimore chefs and community leaders Amanda Mack, Jasmine Norton, and Catina Smith will host a two-day food crawl making stops at each of their respective businesses, Crust by Mack, The Urban Oyster, and Our Time Kitchen. The chefs are also MAPP ambassadors. The events will coincide with the reopening of Crust by Mack and The Urban Oyster.

Joanna James, filmmaker and founder of the non-profit MAPP will join the chefs at each of the three events over the two days. She directed and produced the 2019 documentary film, “A Fine Line,” which premiered at the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore.

“I am thrilled to bring our work at MAPP back to Baltimore partnering with such powerful local leaders like Amanda Mack, Jasmine Norton and Catina Smith who use their platforms in food and hospitality to do so much good for Baltimore and beyond,” said James. “These delicious and exciting two days will spotlight women restaurateurs, chefs, winemakers, and farmers from your own community to showcase the significant contributions of these women.”

The roadMAPP 10-state tour follows the MAPP 2023 Miami Conference, which was attended by more than 200 industry leaders and celebrity chefs, including Andrew Zimmern, Lorena Garcia, Tiffany Derry & Ellen Yin.

After the tour’s August stop in Baltimore, it will be in Washington, D.C. with the National Partnership for Women and Families on Sept. 27 advocating for affordable and accessible childcare and paid family leave. On Oct. 2, there will be a stop in Nashville with Thistle Farms and Chef Star Maye. After that, tour stops will include Philadelphia, with the Sisterly Love Collective on Oct. 22, followed by Houston, Dallas, Austin, and others.

The goal of each event is to foster “critical conversations and workshops on how to build sustainable growth for women in culinary and hospitality while fostering lifelong friendships and supporting the local communities with mentorship and MAPP resources,” reads the press announcement.

MAPP will be providing discounted “Changemaker” memberships for local chefs and industry professionals at each stop, courtesy of their sponsors and partnerships with PepsiCo, Delta, Markham Vinyards, Dough Wines, and more.

For additional information on the roadMAPP tour, please click here.

To purchase tickets for the Baltimore Food Crawl, available on Eventbrite, please click here. Event prices range from $10 – $150.

