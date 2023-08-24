2 Brett Manor Court | Cockeysville, MD 21030

Live authentically. A magnificent symphony of luxury and sophistication, this sprawling European estate stands as a masterpiece of architectural opulence, a haven of grandeur and leisure that redefines elevated living. From the moment one approaches the grand motor court, the sense of splendor becomes palpable. Amidst the verdant surroundings, A shimmering pool, reminiscent of a private Mediterranean retreat, forms the nucleus of this outdoor paradise. Cerulean waters reflect the azure sky above, bordered by lush gardens and alabaster balustrades. The entrance, graced by meticulously landscaped gardens, unveils a world of elegance where every detail has been considered.

The motor court serves as a prelude to the extravagance that awaits. Your own private resort stands ready to host moments of celebration and stillness, its design seamlessly merging the allure of open-air gatherings with the comfort of sheltered retreats. Outdoor spaces like you have never experienced. A symphony of delights for the senses. A multi-level koi pond and an enchanting outdoor fountain draw one into the serene state. Dueling outdoor hot tubs await—one tailored for the summer and the other, thoughtfully set up for the winter, ensuring year-round comfort. Watch movies under the stars, with dropdown screen and a crackling fireplace. Take movie nights to a whole new level.

Multiple experiential outdoor entertaining pavilions, verandas, and loggias create a harmonious fusion of nature and architecture, offering a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. Master the art of grilling and gathering. A two-story library, solitude for bibliophiles, holding the keys to numerous unexplored worlds. Its shelves, laden with tomes of knowledge and imagination, immerse yourself and enjoy getting lost in an excellent read. An elite ultra home cinema replete with celestial ceilings that transport guests to a realm of stardust. Rumble chairs beckon with the promise of cinematic enchantment, while a restaurant-style bar invites conversation and imbibing. A yoga room is a sanctuary of serenity, and a sauna promises rejuvenation. A state-of-the-art gym serves as your shrine to wellness. The sports court offers a sanctuary for athletic pursuits. An inspiring billiards room.

The primary suite offers an oasis of relaxation and opulence. A private balcony providing an enchanting vista overlooking the pool and grounds. Dressing areas adorned with exquisite leather floors sourced from Florence, and handsome woodworking, a tribute to the finest craftsmanship. A fully finished third-floor suite, adding an extra dimension of space and functionality to the property. An expansive craft space with skylights awaiting your creative pursuits. The manor’s open layout weaves together indoor and outdoor spaces in perfect harmony.

Cultivate your existence. Please book your appointment now. In the event the active date changes, you will be notified. The art of uniting human and home. Please do not visit without an appointment.

Like this: Like Loading...