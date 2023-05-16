23 Murray Circle | Ruxton, MD 21212
$920,000
Live authentically. Amongst the treetops in one of the most desirable communities in Ruxton and beyond this classic white house welcomes your home. Marvel at the style infused in recent renovation. Clean and understated with quality finishes that endure. A Nordic light filled less is more aesthetic. Texture abounds. Inspiring white cooking space will have you pushing culinary boundaries with a smile. Handsome walnut countertops ground the sensory experience. Every glass expanse frames views of lush foliage dapple with sunlight. Every selection thoughtful. A feast for the eyes. Visually expansive. Exceptional flow. Dining living and music room exhibit loft style flexibility and connectivity. Your inner athlete unleashed with basketball court complete w/ solar powered light to play hoops until bedtime. Slumber well. A gardeners delight. Cultivated outdoor spaces for lounging and imbibing. the sense of joy that is experienced from living on Murray Hill is palpable. Comfortable living curated. Room to potentially create additional terraced outdoor living and expand into the hillside if desired. See seller’s amenity list for details on renovation. Cultivate your existence. The art of uniting human and home.