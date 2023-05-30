534 Park Avenue | Towson, Maryland 21204
Live authentically. Nestled on the most sought-after block in West Towson lies this quintessential charmer with surprise party barn out back. A true ‘feel good’ house. Light, bright and exuding soul, circa 1923. A fabulous blend of old and new with nothing left to do but move in. Step in and instantly feel at home. Inviting interiors. Clean and crisp palette. Stylish gathering spaces with maximum connectivity. A living room made for living that opens to dining room and airy sunroom. Fresh white eat-in kitchen with bay window overlooking lush professionally landscaped backyard. Oversized screened in porch perfect for crab feasts or a shaded afternoon snooze. Craving more space? Possibly an incredible spot to entertain. A gym with the ability to be open-air. A destination office. Perhaps all three. The stunningly renovated two-level party barn with half bath on second floor offers a rarely available flex space for anything your heart desires. Take pride in loving where you live. A joy-filled block that celebrates being together. Incredible walkability to playgrounds, restaurants, shopping and YMCA to name a few. Just some of the recent updates include: barn renovation (2012), kitchen (2018), windows (2021), roof (2019), siding (2021), hardscape/landscaping (2012 & 2019). Showings begin at Open House Wednesday, May 31 at 12:00pm. The art of uniting human and home.