111 S Spingdale Ave | New Windsor, MD 21776

Live authentically. Seasons at Magnolia Manor House. Original log cabin built in 1842… steeped in local history and expanded graciously over its many chapters serving the community of New Windsor and beyond. The Magnolia Manor House’s most recent 2016 renovation led to a successful chapter as a storied wedding and event venue. A plethora of possibilities exist. A charming farmette to call home, or a more commercially oriented vision could unfold and continue here. A myriad of enchanting spaces. Dazzle your senses. Experience the wonder. Expansive sunset views of the neighboring farm beckon you to pause on the front porch and take it all in. A storybook setting that seems to have a profound effect on those that visit. Functional details thoroughly streamlined: from sense of arrival, parking, caterers flow, bar, sunset photo opportunities, ceremonies, dancing, flawless food and beverage service rain or shine. Potential for restaurant, brewery, winery, country inn, or live where you work shop. The essence of Magnolia Manor is palpable. Is it time to make your vision a reality. Please book your appointment now. In the event the active date changes, you will be notified. Cultivate your existence. The art of uniting human and home. Seller’s comments: This is an income producing property. The huge, detached banquet room serves small and medium sized events of up to 100 people seated; including weddings, receptions, private celebrations, corporate meetings and community meetings and events. The separate Cottage House can serve easily as a small business office, small retail store or even used as an in law or Au-Pair housing option. For those seeking a semi-passive income option, this building, with its two stories, 1 and a 1/2 baths and open rooms, could easily be marketed as an Air B&B or rental property. The property has lovely natural grounds that can be used for private enjoyment alone or leased out for public use to host an outdoor wedding, reception or private event. The strategically elevated, independently standing, two tier 20 x 20 deck, offers a stunning view of the mountains, farmland and sunsets while also serving as a great entertainment spot. Electrical has been run throughout the property which affords lighting and other powered needs to be wherever desired. The manor house itself is large enough to house just about any business, family or both. The interior features a lock off capability to privatize the back side or 3rd floor of the building allowing the owner to live in or occupy it while also leasing out space to guests or rental residents. This has served in the past to provide Bed and Breakfast opportunities as well as a Wedding Venue many years of success. The wrap around porch of the manor was upgraded in 2017 to a composite decking material to make it maintenance free. The 20 x 20 freestanding mountain view deck was updated in 2021 with maintenance free vinyl railings and handrails. A half bath was added and installed in the cottage in 2019. A full building sprinkler system was installed in the manor from cellar to 4th floor in 2012. An emergency lighting system was installed on the 1st and 2nd floors in 2014. The third floor had renovations started in 2023 but will remain unfinished so the new owner can complete the update their way.

