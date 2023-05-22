The Baltimore Orioles unveiled their new “City Connect” uniforms on Monday, featuring a black-and-white exterior with a colorful Baltimore neighborhoods-inspired design peeking out from the interior.

City Connect is a collaboration between Major League Baseball and Nike to create alternate uniforms that are meant to pay homage to each team’s home city. The first set of new uniforms was introduced in 2021 when seven MLB teams began wearing them. The Orioles are the 20th team to participate in the program.

“There is no one storyline that defines Baltimore,” begins the announcement. “We are a 3,000,000-strong metropolis that will never stop being a small town of neighborhoods and individuals who truly reflect us….an open community that celebrates our different and defends equal access to our fundamental American freedoms. There is no ‘quit’ in this place, and when adversity comes, we just start another rally.”

The Os unveiled the design Monday with a video featuring a voiceover of Kondwani Fidel’s poem “You Can’t Clip These Wings,” whose title is printed as a slogan on the uniform’s cap, jersey, and socks. Fidel’s spoken poetry was played on the Camden Yards scoreboard before the Os games in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, according to the Baltimore Sun. We are Baltimore. You can’t clip these wings. pic.twitter.com/4eQAdPtmjy — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 22, 2023

The announcement explains, “’You Can’t Clip These Wings’ is a melody that arises from the depths of Baltimore’s baritone. It’s a breathing rhythm that exemplifies the city’s perseverance. It is an embodiment of our pride and lets everyone know that Baltimore is all we got, and Baltimore is all we need.” This is what it means to wear Baltimore on your chest. pic.twitter.com/42jXwRT9PV — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 22, 2023

The simple bold typeface of the word “Baltimore” printed across the chest of the shirts is a nod to the Maryland Institute College of Art’s Globe Collection and Press, and the Baltimore arts scene in general. “The speckled details and the imperfections represent the shared grit the Orioles and the Baltimore community possess,” reads the announcement.

The video introducing the uniforms features a young man on a bicycle passing out posters reminiscent of Globe posters of the past to people in neighborhoods all over Baltimore with the slogan “You can’t clip these wings” printed in the familiar typeface against bold solid colors.

The Orioles are the first MLB team to design the inside of their uniform. The rationale comes from Baltimore’s history of innovation. “From historical artifacts and industry to institutions and ideas, the desire to create change is in our blood. Nothing is ever surface level with us; we always dig deep,” the Orioles’ unveiling stated.

The design of the inside of the uniform represents the neighborhoods that shape Baltimore City. “From the corner stores and barber shops to the schools and the everyday working people in our neighborhoods – it’s the neighborhoods that helped build us to be proud Baltimoreans we are today,” explained the announcement.

So while on the outside the uniform appears all black and white, the inside is colorful. “The greyscale exterior represents the surface level view people have of the City. Look deeper and you’ll find the colorful interior, inspired by Baltimore’s arts culture, that highlights the vibrancy of the City,” read the unveiling.

It continues, “Threaded from the artistic tapestry of our City, the palette is like our people: colorful, vibrant and quirky. Whether it’s our iconic rowhomes, egg custard or skylite snowballs, steamed crabs, lemon sticks or salt boxes, Fifi the poodle or pink flamingos, the Ravens or the Os, our colors run deep here in Baltimore.”

The announcement pointed out that the Orioles enlisted local Baltimoreans — natives and transplants — to create the City Connect reveal video, emphasizing that Baltimore-native Fidel was instrumental in the “collaborative creative process.”

The team will debut the uniform on the field for the first time this Friday against the Texas Rangers.

Many on Twitter approved of both the uniform and of the reveal. pic.twitter.com/TI6yt2LSg9 — Mills (@MillsTwitch) May 22, 2023 I’m ngl this is a good fit pic.twitter.com/dcC9Qtp4RP — ZFARM (@ZFarm__) May 22, 2023 Ok I’m pleasantly surprised — Wild West Cards 🤠 (@WildWestCards) May 22, 2023 Using a Honda in this is a humble W — Nati Sports (@Nati_Sports) May 22, 2023 Damn I dig pic.twitter.com/S88IW7JywS — makélélé (@_Chandara_Kumar) May 22, 2023 Good morning. I am crying and so hype. There is absolutely no place like home. Thank you for representing us the right way. We need to get this gear asap @just_chi9. My score is 11 out of 10. #Birdland 🧡🖤 — Ada Orie (@AdaOrie1) May 22, 2023

Not everyone was impressed, and some were disappointed and angry. The uniform design was called boring, and its designers were accused of whitewashing and accomplishing the opposite of what they claim to have set out to do. By letting the “outside” “black + white” view of Baltimore command the entire jersey, you’re letting that misguided view of Bmore remain the dominant one. Nobody is cares about the inside because that’s not what you see! It’s such a contrived + “clever” (aka superfluous) concept pic.twitter.com/OTBvlTaYRR — Lindsay Ballant (@lindsayballant) May 22, 2023 As @FoxForceFlacco brought up earlier, bumper stickers like these are prevalent in the county/in gentrified areas. Its the same vibes.

“Well actually” is a defensive posture! If you want to celebrate the “color”, then CENTER the goddamn color!https://t.co/F19CRimXas pic.twitter.com/ZNkumCMjp1 — Lindsay Ballant (@lindsayballant) May 22, 2023 Yeah I mean if you’re trying to say “There's more to Baltimore than cops and crime and The Wire” then maybe don’t design a jersey that looks suspiciously like a swat team vest from afarhttps://t.co/wVhsy6Kiln — Lindsay Ballant (@lindsayballant) May 22, 2023 This is the visual embodiment of Lakoff’s “Don't Think of an Elephant”. Don’t accept the framing of your opponents because they win when you're on the defensive. You're letting the "bad reputation" dictate your design. You're literally choosing it to be part of the story! pic.twitter.com/SulDTrfjG5 — Lindsay Ballant (@lindsayballant) May 22, 2023 “you can’t see what you’re not looking for” this is the lowest effort nike overexplanation thus far pic.twitter.com/uXdfizxTQh — Sofie 🔱 (@sofieballgame) May 22, 2023 same vibes pic.twitter.com/Gyztktdu98 — greek god of red sox shitposting (@soxmetrics) May 22, 2023 That’s a lot of words to describe a boring jersey — Danny (@danny_r_s) May 22, 2023

