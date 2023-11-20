Christmas came early for Baltimore.

The German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor will officially open for its 10th season on Thanksgiving day, but organizers held a preview this past weekend, including a ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree on Saturday.

Tastebuds were tingling as attendees enjoyed chocolate, beer, bratwurst, and other foods and drinks.

Meanwhile, vendors sold artisan-crafted goods, like wool hats, jewlery, copperware, and more.

And entertainment abounded for visitors of all ages, from choral singing, to rides on a merry-go-round, to admiring the twinkling lights as night set in.

If you haven’t visited the village yet, find out what you can expect by checking out this photo gallery by photographer Carl Schmidt of Federal Hill Photography LLC.

Aleksey Reshetnikov, left, and Sadie Ridgeway, both of Baltimore, Maryland. German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

J, left, of Silver Spring, Maryland, places an order with Tiffany Ralph, of Hofbrau Draft Brew. German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Jessica Mersinger, of Catonsville Maryland, tries on a hat at the Land of Wool booth. German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Stefan Sarti, of Italy, displays a solid chocolate camera by Chocoidea, a German choclatier. Products are made with a combination of molds and hand tools, some taking as many as 50 hours to complete. German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Ertugrul, with Mosaic Arts and 3rd generation artist from Antep, Turkey, hammers a design freehand onto a copper plate. German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Christmas tree lighting at Rash Field Park, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Pat Disharoon, far right, chorus director, leads the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland Chorus. Christmas tree lighting at Rash Field Park, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Iynna Williams, 4, and mother Brittany, of Hanover, Maryland, on the Merry Go Round. German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

An attendee browses the Lily Lough Jewelry booth. German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Shae Wilkinson, left, and Hailey Conquest, both of Baltimore, Maryland, photograph their mugs. German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Christmas tree at Rash Field Park, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Biergarten area of the vendor tent. German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Shakia Brown, left, Osyrus, center, 3, Odell, right, 5, browse the Käthe Wohlfahrt displays. German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Eric, left, prepares an order for a customer at the German Bratwurst booth. German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Like this: Like Loading...