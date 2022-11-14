1505 Broadway Road • Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093

Live authentically. Timeless architecture. Picture perfect farmhouse that will always be exciting to come home to. Embrace the country lifestyle with a coveted in town locale. Warm, inviting interiors. Abundance of natural light. Stunning barn reimagined into your personal basketball court perfect for aspiring athletes and keeping your lymph moving. Autumn evening delight… relish the sunset on your multi-tiered, expansive outdoor terrace overlooking your serene backyard oasis. Flow seamlessly into your welcoming, anytime of day screened-in sunroom. Ample cooking space…release your inner chef. Visual connectivity to great room, dining, and crackling fireplace. Sumptuous primary suite with two Enjoy a warm cup of tea in the fresh morning air as you relax on your storybook covered front porch. Take in the mesmerizing views of the lively, old growth trees. Soak in the summer sun as you float and splash in your pool. Guest cottage complete with full bath and kitchenette. Still and private. The beauty of nature abounds. Zippy access to anywhere you need to be. Cultivate your existence. The art of uniting human and home.

default

default

For more information on this listing, connect with Heidi Krauss.

Like this: Like Loading...