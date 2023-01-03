Screenshot taken from Baltimore Ravens.



Cheers rang out from the stands at M&T Bank Stadium when Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe made his return for the big rivalry game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

In an entertaining display, current mascots Edgar and Allan wheeled Poe onto the field in a wheelchair. Poe then jumped out of the wheelchair and onto his feet. The crowd went wild as they saw their beloved mascot back to his healthy, energetic self at Baltimore’s final home game of the regular season.

Poe was placed on injured reserve in September after suffering a “serious injury to his drumstick,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said in a statement at the time.

During a preseason game, Poe took part in a routine halftime event, the Mascot Classic. Youth football players and local mascots played a friendly game of football, but that game quickly turned ugly when Poe fell while trying to avoid a tackle.

Poe was carted off the field and after a number of tests it was determined the big bird was out for the entire season.

POE IS BACK ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ujBQu8LOzg — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 2, 2023

Former mascots Edgar and Allen came back after 14 years of retirement to take over for Poe for the 2022 season.

There’s no word if Poe will go back solo or if all 3 birds will continue together for next season.

Like this: Like Loading...