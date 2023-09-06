7 Merry Hill Court • Greenspring Valley • Pikesville, MD 21208

Live authentically. Poised at the intersection of architectural brilliance and natural splendor, the Mid-Century Modern masterpiece crafted by the visionary architect Charles Richter redefines living with an artful harmony of design and the environment. This residence stands as an homage to the timeless design of the Mid-Century ethos while propelling it into the modern era.

A central courtyard offers a serene oasis that transcends function to become a meditative sanctuary. An interplay of textures and elements unfold. The courtyard acts as a dynamic transition between the interior and the surrounding landscape. A space where light and shadow engage in a perpetual dance. The great room symphony of glass, wood, and stone. A commanding stone fireplace. Rises majestically from floor to ceiling, a symbol of warmth and unity. The natural hues of the stone echo the earth’s palette, grounding the space. This harmonious union offers panoramic vistas of the courtyard’s serenity as well as a seamless connection to an expansive stone terrace with enchanting woodland views. The light and the gentle rustling of leaves are constant companions to the living experience. The alchemy of warm woods, purposeful proportions, carefully curated lines of sight, and expanses of glass create an iconic living sculpture. A vessel for life.

A dining room that encourages convivial moments and thought-provoking conversations well into the evening. It is graced with a wall of exquisite built ins by the talented Edward Benesch. A peaceful primary suite, where your tranquil koi pond graces the space just beyond the window. The soothing melodies of water contribute to an atmosphere of serenity and contemplation. This private aquatic haven offers a source of calm. Beyond the aesthetic allure, this architectural masterpiece is also an embodiment of functionality. Effortless transitions between spaces, ergonomic layouts, and a sense of purposeful openness are the hallmark of Richter’s genius.

Cultivate your existence. Please book your appointment now. In the event the active date changes, you will be notified.

