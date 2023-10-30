If you’d planned to attend The Big Dill World’s Largest Pickle Party on the weekend of Sept. 23 and 24 at Power Plant Live!, you must be feeling pretty sour. Fear not, pickle-lovers! Tropical Storm Ophelia may have tried to spear the hearts of Baltimore’s gherkins enthusiasts, but “The Big Dill” dove into the brine and rescheduled for Nov. 11 and 12!

“In an exciting twist of fate, this new date places us just two days shy of National Pickle Day, an occasion close to our hearts. We’re thrilled to celebrate the spirit of the pickle right here in Charm City with an anticipated crowd of 10,000 enthusiastic attendees,” wrote The Big Dill owner Kevin Baxter in an email sharing the news of the date change.

The venue is the same, taking place at the Power Plant Live! in Baltimore, and it is now being billed as the “official” pre-party block party for National Pickle Day 2023. They’ve already sold 8,000 tickets.

“Prepare to immerse yourself in pickle paradise with over 55 vendors offering delectable pickle samples to all ticket holders,” reads the press release. “The weekend’s entertainment will include performances by Not Leaving Sober, KONO Nation, GoodMan Fiske, and The Philadelphia Mummers. Embark on a culinary journey with an array of pickle-infused delights, including pickle pizza, pickle grilled cheese, pickle fries, pickle soup, and even pickle ice cream, in addition to traditional state fair food favorites.”

There will also be contests, like the World Pickle Eating Championship, and the Brine Chug Challenge, described as a “fan favorite” and a “unique spectacle that’s both thrilling and captivating.” Spectators and participants may or may not take on a green pallor.

In addition to what sounds like a pregnant person’s paradise, the festival has become a destination for groups seeking unusual ways to explore Baltimore. The Pickle Party has played host to significant life-occasions like engagements, bachelorette parties, family reunions, and friend adventures, according to organizers.

Expect appearances by Dilly “The” Pickle®, The RAVENS Poe, and The Orioles Bird. Additionally, Pickle Plaza will feature Chris Bruce & Kim Becker, delivering an interactive, crowd-engaging live show with contests and prizes.

Visitors from all over the country have come to pay homage to the celebrated sandwich side. Last year, tickets were sold in 24 states.

People who purchased tickets for Sept. 23 and 24 who cannot attend on the new dates have had their purchase price refunded. Those who purchased tickets for that weekend who would like to attend do not have to purchase new tickets or exchange them. The original tickets will be honored.

Tickets range in price from $21.99 to $89.99. For information and tickets, please click this link.

Like this: Like Loading...