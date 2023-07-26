Get ready to get pickled, Baltimore. The Big Dill World’s Largest Pickle Party is coming to town on Sept. 23 and 24 at Power Plant Live!

The announcement describes a “two-day economic powerhouse, tourist magnet, and culinary experience” that attracts “gherkin enthusiasts from all over the country, placing Baltimore, MD as a significant player in this year’s hottest food trend.”

Only gherkins? This reporter, who is from Brooklyn, New York, might be a little sour on that prediction.

The Big Dill World’s Largest Pickle Party is the world’s premier pickle event hosted annually in Baltimore. The festival showcases pickle-themed food and live entertainment, and serves as an economic booster for the city and state. Local mascots, including Ravens mascot Poe and The Orioles Bird, will add Baltimore flavor.

Some may think crabs are Maryland’s bread and butter, but Baltimore has a rich pickle history dating all the way back to 1881. That’s when the pickle and kraut manufacturing company C.C. Lang and Son was founded. The company once rivaled Pittsburgh’s H.J. Heinz Company in size, though it’s now closed. C.C. Lang and Son will be recognized at the festival, in appreciation of its deep ties to the city and its pickle-y tradition.

Viral Festivals, the organizers of the event, are proud of the impact it has on Baltimore’s economy.

“Every ticket sold, every pickle-themed dish enjoyed, every selfie taken with our mascot, Dilly the Pickle™, equates to dollars pouring into Charm City,” they wrote in the press release. The festival “employs Baltimore’s police, EMTs, artists, vendors, and favorite restaurants like CrossRoads Bistro, Franks, Pizza and Pasta, Underground Pizza, and Queen City Creamery, serving up delights from pickle egg rolls to pickle pizzas and even pickle ice cream.” Photo from The Big Dill World’s Largest Pickle Party.

“The Big Dill World’s Largest Pickle Party is not just a big deal—it’s a community experience, a celebration of culinary innovation, a magnet for tourists, and a significant contributor to Baltimore’s vibrant economic landscape,” wrote the organizers.

The press release describes more than just a festival, but a “sensory extravaganza with pickle delights from artisans nationwide, foodie treats, and performances from local musicians and entertainers.” There will be carnival games, bull-riding, photo-ready attractions, and “custom-themed cocktails for the 21+ crowd from Tullamore D.E.W., The Original Pickle Shot, Milagro Tequila, and Old Bay® Vodka.”

There will also be contests, like the World Pickle Eating Championship, and the Brine Chug Challenge, which the press release describes as a “fan favorite” and a “unique spectacle that’s both thrilling and captivating.” Sounds jarring to watch.

In addition to what sounds like a pregnant person’s paradise, the festival has become a destination for groups seeking unusual ways to explore Baltimore. The Pickle Party has played host to significant life-occasions like engagements, bachelorette parties, family reunions, and friend adventures, according to organizers.

Visitors from all over the country have come to celebrate the side spear sandwich accompaniment. Last year, tickets were sold in 24 states.

Tickets range in price from $21.99 to $99.99. For information and tickets, please click this link.

You just might not want to bring your own pickles. That wouldn’t be kosher.

