The final phases of the 27-acre mixed-use Harbor Point development will be predominantly residential in nature, with towers rising up to 40 stories in height, according to preliminary plans and renderings unveiled Thursday by the Beatty Development Group.

A hotel, offices, stores and parking spaces are also planned for the final significant piece of property available for development, called “Phase One,” on the former Allied Signal chromium site between Harbor East and Fells Point.

The preliminary plans were shown Thursday during a meeting of Baltimore’s Urban Design and Architecture Advisory Panel (UDAAP).

They call for three towers rising on podiums connected by additional public spaces and a final extension of the waterfront promenade around the edge of the property. Two towers could be approximately 40 stories tall, making them among the tallest buildings in Maryland. The third tower was shown as being about half as tall as the other two.

The land for the mixed-use Harbor Point development is next to a 4.5-acre green space called Point Park. A rendering shows the proximity of the towers to the park. Photo of rendering by Ed Gunts.

The land is on the west side of the Harbor Point parcel, next to a 4.5-acre green space called Point Park. According to Beatty representatives, the breakdown of proposed uses is: 450 to 600 residences; 150 hotel rooms; 150,000 to 200,000 square feet of office space; 40,000 to 60,000 square feet of retail space and 600 to 800 parking spaces. An estimated construction budget was not disclosed.

The residences will occupy the upper floors in two of the towers, and the hotel will take up the bulk of the third tower. The office space will be in “podiums” that form the base of the residential and hotel towers, with retail space at street level.

The design review panel was told that Parcel One will be developed in phases and that the exact construction timeline and size of the buildings are not finalized and will be based on market demand. The “anticipated” timeline calls for construction to begin in the third quarter of 2024 and be complete in the fourth quarter of 2027. A rendering shows a breakdown of uses in Phase One of the Harbor Point development, including office, residential, hotel, retail, and parking. Photo of rendering by Ed Gunts.

Kohn Pedersen Fox, the architect for the T. Rowe Price Group’s global headquarters now under construction at Harbor Point, is the design architect for Parcel One. Beatty Harvey Coco Architects is the architect of record. iO Studio Inc. is the landscape architect.

The presentation drew praise from UDAAP chair Pavlina Ilieva, who called the composition “a fitting ending” for development within the planned waterfront community. She predicted that the slender residential towers would provide “a really beautiful, iconic view from across the city.”

