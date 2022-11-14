THE PARENT & CHILD PROGRAM

Nurturing a healthy childhood includes supporting the caregiving journey. The Parent & Child Program at the Waldorf School of Baltimore provides an inclusive, engaging meeting place where caregivers can form community, gain insight into their child’s development, and enjoy a rare moment of relaxation as their toddlers socialize in the school’s warm and welcoming Children’s Garden.

This popular morning program is led by a Waldorf-trained early childhood teacher and includes time for a language-rich movement circle, a wholesome snack that children can help prepare, engaging handwork projects for adults, the sharing and discussion of weekly articles, and creative play with peers.

With its emphasis on simplicity and natural materials, everything in a Waldorf classroom is chosen for its ability to nourish the senses, bring joy, and serve a useful purpose. In these beautiful and thoughtful spaces, children are less likely to be overstimulated and better able to ground themselves in the rich, imaginative free play that is so valuable to their growth and development.

Waldorf School’s Parent and Child Class meets year-round in seasonal sessions for ages 10 months through 3 years, with a parent or caregiver accompanying. Classes are offered on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings, once weekly, for 8 weeks. Register at www.waldorfschoolofbaltimore.org.

