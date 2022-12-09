R. House food hall in Remington is searching for two new long-term vendors to replace a pair that will depart in 2023. Photo courtesy of R. House.

As R. House enters their seventh year of bringing food and community together in Baltimore, the food hall prepares to say farewell to two of their original resident businesses.

STEM Farm + Kitchen and Molina Brick Oven Pizza, who have both called the hall their home since 2016, will depart in 2023.

The Remington neighborhood food hall is now searching to fill those spaces with new long-term concepts that complement but don’t compete with other R. House businesses. Lease terms for new vendors could start as early as spring 2023.

STEM is a plant-based grain bowls, salads, juices, and smoothies shop therefore officials are looking to replace them with something healthy and green. Molina naturally can be succeeded with another pizza shop, but also in consideration are pho, ramen, and vegan/vegetarian options. Interested vendors click here for more information or to apply.

R. House also recently welcomed a new temporary vendor in its pop-up stall: Top Nach. Every week or month a new chef is welcomed to do a pop-up to test new recipes and meet new customers. Top Nach, which will be available until Dec. 18, specializes in gourmet nacho and cheese crusted burritos.

In addition to offering residents a chance to try new food and drink options, R. House also hosts events and special activities.

Weekly events include a trivia night on Wednesdays; and every Monday, Clarence Ward III and Dat Feel Good host The Session, featuring live jazz, funk, and R&B, in what has been called “Baltimore’s most popular jam session.” Triva night at R. House. Photo courtesy of R. House.

In addition to weekly events the hall will host several holiday shopping events.

The Greater Goods Holiday Market, which features more than 60 local makers specializing in jewelry, body care, art, ceramics will take place Sunday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the garage and on the patio.

The Vintagepalooza event will take place Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the garage with more than 30 vintage and handmade makers.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 6 p.m. the hall will host a Mini Makers Market, featuring local jewelry makers, ceramicists, candlemakers, and textile artists.

R. House is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner with indoor and outdoor dining, pick-up, and delivery options. Visit their website for hours and any additional information.

