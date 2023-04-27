The Ravens and franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson have agreed in principle on a five-year contract extension, completing a saga that has dragged on for months and affirming Jackson as the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future.

The team announced the deal hours before the NFL Draft was set to begin in Kansas City. Terms had not been disclosed, but it was expected that the deal could make Jackson the highest-paid player in the league.

In a video released by the team when it announced the deal, Jackson said, “For the last few months, there’s been a lot of he say, she say,’ a lot of nail-biting, a lot of head-scratching going on. But for the next five years, there’s a lot of Flock going on! Let’s go baby! … Can’t wait to get there, can’t wait to light up M&T for the next five years.”

Jackson and the Ravens had been at an impasse for more than a year regarding an extension, with Jackson reportedly looking for a fully guaranteed deal in the neighborhood of the five-year, $230 million deal that the Cleveland Browns gave to Deshaun Watson last year.

The Ravens showed no interest in giving a fully guaranteed deal, and recent deals given to other franchise quarterbacks proved that the Watson contract was a significant outlier. Earlier this month, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Jalen Hurts to a five-year, $255 million deal with $179 million guaranteed.

With the Ravens and Jackson unable to reach a deal, the Ravens applied the nonexclusive franchise tag to Jackson in March before he could hit free agency. It cost $32 million against the cap, and it allowed other teams to negotiate with Jackson. If any team were to sign Jackson to an offer sheet, the Ravens would have the option to match, but no such offers materialized.

Earlier this month, Jackson, 26, revealed via social media that in early March he had asked the Ravens to trade him, saying that the team “has not been interested in meeting my value.”

Despite the public stance from Jackson, and a couple of other unpredictable twists in this saga — including the NFL publicly cautioning teams not to negotiate with a Jackson business associate named Ken Francis, who was not a certified agent — head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta continued to publicly express optimism a deal would get done.

