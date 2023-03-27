Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has requested a trade from the organization, saying the team “has not been interested in meeting my value.”

Jackson revealed the trade request via Twitter on March 27, saying that he made the request on March 2 with negotiations between the team and Jackson seemingly at an impasse after well more than a year. That was five days before the Ravens placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which prevented him from hitting unrestricted free agency but also opened the door to him entertaining offers from other teams.

Two weeks later, no offers had come forth. The Ravens, by virtue of using the nonexclusive franchise tag, would have the right to match any offer, or receive two first-round draft picks in return as compensation for losing Jackson.

Meeting with the media at the owners meeting in Arizona, head coach John Harbaugh continued to express his support of Jackson and optimism that the former unanimous league Most Valuable Player would be the team’s quarterback going forward.

Yet just as Harbaugh began his news conference, Jackson released a three-tweet thread as a “letter to my Fans,” in which he thanked them for their support and then noted:

A letter to my Fans



I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

The trade request was the latest twist in the relationship between Jackson and the team that has veered into the unpredictable and at times downright bizarre, during the past few months.

