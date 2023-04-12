After the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena officially reopened last week, and with dozens of concerts and other events scheduled for the venue, downtown Baltimore business owners are hoping for an increase in customers.

The arena hosted its first public concerts when Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band performed Friday, and The Eagles took the stage Saturday. Earth, Wind & Fire also performed a private concert for arena employees, construction workers, and seat leaseholders.

Bryant Fouch, operating kitchen manager for Pratt Street Ale House, which is less than one block away from CFG Bank Arena, said “We were very busy this past weekend, from Thursday up until Sunday. It was kind of some pre-Covid feel of traffic, so definitely a step in the right direction.”

While the arena was undergoing construction and with Baltimore sports teams in the off-season, the restaurant had been experiencing its slower months. But they are now prepared for an increase in volume.

“Before the remodel, everything revolved around three things: the convention center, Orioles and Ravens home games, and the arena,” Fouch said. “With us having prime real estate and this location, everyone kind of gravitates towards us. As long as those things are active, it’s a good thing for business.”

Pickles Pub is no stranger to large crowds from Orioles games and other events around the downtown area. The pub’s manager, Rob Nitkowsi, said they too are expecting business to ramp up.

“We plan on it being busier, but not sure to what extent,” Nitkowski said. “It seems like they’re putting in the best foot forward to bring more shows than they had in the past, which is great. So we’ll always plan on being staffed up a little bit for it.”

“With the two baseball games on Friday and Saturday, it definitely kept people who were going to the concerts away from coming in, or if they came they blended right in with the crowd,” Nitkowsi added. “But we definitely saw a late night pop with Earth, Wind and Fire on Thursday. We got a late crowd from the post-show which is nice, and that’s our hope moving forward.”

Luna Del Sea, which has operated their Pratt Street location for 20 years, has seen the arena change names from 1st Mariner to Royal Farms and now to CFG Bank.

From 2004 to 2006, because of their proximity to the venue, Luna Del Sea collaborated with the arena to supply fresh meals to performers and acts. Owner Tony Assadi said he would love to get into that again if the arena owners were interested.

But until then, the restaurateur said, “These concerts coming up is exactly what the city’s been missing: our weekend business. Nothing has been going on. But now they will come into the city, and that’s what we all need.”

The arena’s managers say the venue is on target to present 120 concerts and other events in its first year of operation.

Among this year’s acts are Janet Jackson, Adam Sandler, KISS, Lizzo, blink-182, and more.

