6314 Brook Ave | Baltimore, MD 21206
Live Authentically. Located on a quiet street in the heart of Overlea. Renovated contemporary with a clean, crisp palette and an incredibly functional floor plan. Stylishly updated. Open concept kitchen overlooking the dining and living space with access to the side deck which is perfect for both entertaining and everyday living. Four bedrooms with possibility for a fifth. Four and a half baths. Two primary bedrooms, one on each floor. Main floor primary has seamless indoor/outdoor connectivity with double doors leading to the deck. Upper level primary is connected to a room that would be great for multiple uses such as a fifth bedroom, nursery, office, closet, den or gym. Additional living room off the main foyer and a perfectly situated laundry area. Cleared, private, green backyard ideal for summer cookouts. Storage shed and large driveway. Zippy access to 695 and downtown. Move in ready, must see. Cultivate your existence. The art of uniting human and home.
Connect with Shannon Regan-Bradford
Mobile 443.286.3875