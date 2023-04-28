Vino in Vogue is back for its seventh year in Harbor East! On Saturday, May 6 from noon to 4PM, sip and shop down Aliceanna Street with wine samples from your favorite Harbor East restaurants, including Bin 604, Kneads Bakeshop, Loch Bar, Lebanese Taverna, Maximon, Ouzo Bay, The Oceanaire Seafood Room and Ruth’s Chris Steak House! Find a new favorite wine? Full glasses will also be available for purchase!

While you sample new blends, don’t forget to stop into some of your favorite boutiques and shops for shopping specials and promotions for some new spring pieces! Participating retailers include Bonobos, Brightside Boutique, Sassanova, Free People, Charm City Run, and more to be announced!

Food will be available for purchase from Harbor East restaurants, including The Oceanaire Seafood Room, Lebanese Taverna, and EJJI Ramen!

Vino in Vogue is the perfect way to spend a Spring afternoon in Harbor East! Reserve your glass now to enjoy a full afternoon of wine tasting, lite bites, live music and more! Take $5 off the ticket price with code FISHBOWL at checkout!

10 Tasting Tickets – $40 (on-site $45)

15 Tasting Tickets – $50 (on-site $55)

All packages include tasting tickets (1 ticket = 1 pour), a signature tasting glass, lite bites at retailers, as well as access to exclusive shopping events. Very limited tasting tickets will be available for purchase onsite the day of the event. Vino in Vogue sells out year after year – we urge interested parties to reserve their glass early.

