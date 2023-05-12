Die-hard Old Bay fans have a chance to pledge their spicy love in a lasting way.

On Tuesday, May 16, the Baltimore Tattoo Museum will celebrate Preakness Week by offering free Old Bay tattoos on a limited availability, first come, first served basis.

The museum has partnered with the quintessential beloved Baltimore spice company to “make their love permanent with a unique Old Bay tattoo.” Old Bay spice is made by McCormick and Company, Inc., a Maryland-headquartered company founded in 1889. The recipe has never changed, nor has the can’s iconic yellow and blue graphics.

There will be three tattoo options available, which tattoo artist Adam Jeffrey designed specifically for this event. They feature crabs, crab mallets, and the iconic Old Bay logo with a Black-Eyed Susan, which is Maryland’s state flower.

The designs will be unveiled on Old Bay social channels (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) on May 15, the day before the event.

Cierra Colón, public relations manager for McCormick and Co., Inc., told Baltimore Fishbowl in an e-mail that Old Bay is proud to sponsor Preakness.

“When you think of Maryland – you automatically think of Preakness, and of course, Old Bay. This is absolutely a fun way to join two Maryland traditions and show our Maryland Pride,” she said. “We also know that Old Bay fans put Old Bay on any and everything – including themselves. Our free tattoo event is just another way we’re providing our fans a chance to make their love for Old Bay permanent.”

Chris Keaton, of the Baltimore Tattoo Museum, said there would be seven tattoo artists on site. The tattoos can take anywhere between one to three hours, depending on the design people choose and body placement.

Keaton recalled that during the Old Bay tattoo event in 2019, they were able to offer roughly 75 tattoos to people, so they encourage people who are interested to come out early to the museum, located at 1534 Eastern Ave. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Participants in the Old Bay tattoo event must be at least 18 years old by May 1, 2023, be in good health, and sign a participation release form.

Anyone who stops by the Old Bay tattoo event can also enter for a chance to win two platinum VIP tickets to Preakness 148, with access to Preakness Live featuring Bruno Mars, next Saturday, May 20. Two additional winners will each receive two general admission tickets. Winners will be drawn May 17.

For more information on Old Bay events taking place during Preakness week, visit their website here.

Like this: Like Loading...