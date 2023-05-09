With the Preakness Stakes less than two weeks away, more than 20 Baltimore businesses will be giving away a pair of Preakness 148 tickets each day through May 19.

The giveaways are part of the new “Preak Weeks” initiative, launched by the Maryland Jockey Club and creative agency Kiss Tomorrow Hello.

Participating businesses will also receive 10% of all proceeds made through their custom QR code for Preakness 148 ticket sales.

“We launched Baltimore 1/ST in 2022 to leverage the platform of the Preakness to make a meaningful, long-lasting impact for Baltimore,” said Audra Madison, the Maryland Jockey Club’s marketing director, in a statement. “Through Preak Weeks, we look to drive support and economic value to these independent – and in many cases small, BIPOC- and women-owned – businesses. Our hope is to expand Preak Weeks in future years to incorporate even more local businesses and entrepreneurs.”

In all, 27 businesses are participating in Preak Weeks, ranging from restaurants to museums to spas and more. They are part of communities in Pikesville, Park Heights, Hampden, Woodberry, Mount Vernon, Downtown, Federal Hill, Harbor East, and Fells Point.

“Preak Weeks is a great example of how institutions can have an impact on local business and support the Baltimore economy,” said Jason Bass, founder of Kiss Tomorrow Hello. “This program ensures that Preakness isn’t just happening around us but includes us.”

Travis Bell is the owner of Black Acres Roastery, one of the participating businesses, which recently opened a stall in the renovated Lexington Market.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to be a part of such a historic Baltimore event,” Bell said. “We applaud the Maryland Jockey Club and 1/ST for collaborating with local businesses in Baltimore.”

The full list of Preak Weeks businesses includes:

Mike & Mike’s Auto Spa

Park Heights Renaissance

Sankofa Children’s Museum of African Cultures

At the B.A.G.

KSM Candle Co.

The Charmery

Ekiben

Bright Side Boutique

Kelley Gardens

Christian Schafer Clothier

Mount Royal Soaps

Mess in a Bottle

Vinyl and Pages

Sangria Patio Bar

Allora

Revival Baltimore

Eat Fish Net

Black Acres Coffee

Reginald F. Lewis Museum

Crust By Mack

Maryland Art Place

Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower

Bar One Baltimore

Nola Seafood and Spirits

Art of Balance Wellness Spa

Damon Renard Hair Studio

KEYS Empowers

For more information about the businesses participating in Preak Weeks, including their hours and locations, visit the Preakness website.

