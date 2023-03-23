As campers grow up, there are more and more options when it comes to planning summer experiences. Selecting a camp for children in this 10 – 13 age range can be tricky – do you want a program that focuses on a specific subject or something that features a wide variety of options?

Summer at Friends offers several camps for campers ages 10 – 13. Senior Camp is a traditional day camp featuring a wide variety of activities including daily art and science classes and instructional swimming and tennis. The day is rounded out with other special projects designed just for this age group in a relaxed and supportive environment.

For those looking for a little more specialization, there are many options! Campers who have an interest in theatre and improv, Take Two might be the perfect fit! Housed in Friends School’s 400+ seat auditorium, campers develop skits and sketches by building improvisational and theatrical skills. Plus, the day includes recreational swimming and a visual arts class!

For campers who have an interest in technology, there are options, too! Innovative programs like Builders & Makers provide campers with the opportunity to blend technological skills with artistic skills to solve a number of challenges. Builders & Makers focuses on architecture, digital design and modeling, and makerspace projects. It’s a unique way to blend the physical and digital worlds with an emphasis on discovery, creativity, and fun.

There is also Advanced Robots & Rockets, which challenges campers to design and build LEGO robots to compete in multiple challenges, and programming the robots to complete various tasks. Afternoons are spent working with model rockets, as campers build and launch their very own rockets!

“Our older campers love the variety of these camps” says Steve Cusick, who is the Director of Summer at Friends. “Our groups are intentionally small, and campers are given challenges and activities that match the group’s interests coupled with a supportive environment and lots of encouragement. One of my favorite things about the camp is the opportunity it offers for the campers to make new friends and find new hobbies and interests. I’m impressed each summer by the creativity and ingenuity that our campers demonstrate in these camps.”

Summer at Friends is a day camp that provides a safe and fun camp experience for ages 4 to 13. All programs are offered in convenient two or four-week sessions and include daily lunch and snack plus daily swimming on Friends School of Baltimore’s beautiful 35 acre campus! For more information and to register, visit www.fscamp.org.

