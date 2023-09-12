This month at Star Bright Farm, say goodbye to summer with the last Sunset Concert, enjoy twilight tunes to kick off fall and explore the farm with Nature Walks. The Barn Market is open (and available online) for all your shopping needs!

Bluegrass Summer Concert with The Mayo Band

Saturday, September 16

4:00pm – 7:00pm

$20

Kids under 12 FREE

As Summer (sadly) comes to an end, we want to celebrate the change of season with our last summer sunset concert on Saturday, September 16, featuring local favorites The Mayo Family Band. Sit on the hillside by the lavender field and listen to one of our favorites. They are a treat to listen to with their fantastic harmonizing.

Gates open at 3:00 pm, Music begins at 4:00 and goes till’ the setting sun.

The Shooting Star Cafe will be open and serving our well known “Build your own” Charcuterie boards along with other snacks, and treats

Beer and wine will be available for purchase (Boordy Vineyards, Diamondback Brewing).

Concert: Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius

Friday, September 29

6:00pm – 8:30pm

The farm is honored to host Multi-Grammy award winner Tim O’Brien and his wife Jan Fabricius in the intimate Star Bright Barn.

They have performed together nationally and internationally either as a duo or as part of the Tim O’Brien Band since 2015. In a duet setting with a guitar, a mandolin, and their two voices, they bring an intimate and warm acoustic music roots repertoire that’s at once both original and traditional.

Food and Beverage will be available for purchase prior to the show.

Showtime 6:00 PM Sharp

Gates Open 4:30. No food during the show.

LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

Field Visits

$10

Kids under 12 FREE

Field Visits /Barn Market and Cafe are open 10-5 Friday – Sunday

Immerse yourself in 130 acres of rolling hills and beautiful farm land. With the English Lavender winding down, some of the 20+ other herbs are just getting started! Observe the magic of a working farm, explore two miles of maintained paths through various herbs, fruits, and vegetables, experience our English-style kitchen garden, pick-your-own blueberries, enjoy a picnic with a view and fresh country air. Grab your field visit/farm walk today. All Field visitors receive 10% off in our Barn market. The weather promises to cool and it will be perfect for farm walks.

Visit The Shooting Star Cafe. Stocked and ready to serve you with all sorts of coffee beverages plus our Lavender lemonade and Iced Mint Medley tea, as well as baked goods or charcuterie.

Leashed pets more than welcome!

Barn Market

Filled with artisan made gifts, the market is filled with products for bath, body, home and garden. Whether you need something for your green thumb or are thinking about someone you love, the Barn Market at Star Bright Farm has a little bit of everything. Stop by or take a look online.

SUMMER HOURS:

Friday: 10am – 4pm

Saturday: 10am – 5pm

Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Private shopping is available if these times do not work. Please text, call or email Helen:

410.303.8030

helen@starbright-farm.com

