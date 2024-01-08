The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore recently announced the selection of 16 young adults to participate in its Young Leadership Council (YLC). In this two-year program, these local leaders will delve into the work of The Associated network and learn from community leaders.

The selected candidates went through rigorous evaluation, providing them with a unique chance to connect with some of Baltimore’s most influential community members. As part of YLC, these young adults will evolve as young leaders who will help them with their careers and their community at large.

Each member contributes a distinctive blend of skills and perspectives, reflecting the organization’s diverse and collaborative spirit. The 16 participants to receive the honor include, Arielle Garber, Alexis Gorenstein, Avi Wolasky, Ben Waller, Elana Taub, Heather Brown, Jacob Dorfman, Jeff Pensak, Joey Fink, Jordan Hirsch, Lauren Sibel, Leib Price, Max Cardin, Merav Levine, Parker Schnell and Sarenka Smith.

Read more about the first four outstanding members, who embody leadership, community engagement and a commitment to making a lasting impact.

