If a picture is worth a thousand words, these photos tell some pretty great stories. From a missing glove art installation to a metal music festival, take a look at some of Baltimore Fishbowl’s best photos from 2022:
First Snow of 2022
Baltimore Fishbowl Managing Editor Marcus Dieterle captured the first snow of this year in northwest Baltimore on Jan. 3, 2022. Let’s just say: it was berry cold.
Library of Lost Gloves & Lost Loves
The “Library of Lost Gloves & Lost Loves,” created by artist Bruce Willen and his wife Sarah Templin, displays a public art installation of missing gloves sitting on top a rusted fence around Druid Lake.
Flower Mart
Baltimore’s oldest public festival, Flower Mart, came back to Mount Vernon with local vendors featuring flowers, plants, arts, crafts, performances, workshops, food, drinks. This photo by Carl Schmidt of Federal Hill Photography features a youngster enjoying a perennial Baltimore favorite summer treat: a lemon stick.
147th Preakness Stakes
This series of black and white photos, by J.M. Giordano, of the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Racecourse showcases not only the thoroughbred horses but the electrifying race day fashion as well.
Maryland Deathfest
Photographer Josh Sisk captured moments from the annual music festival, Maryland Deathfest, which drew metal fans and bands from all around the world.
Maryland Cycling Classic
This year Baltimore hosted the very first Maryland Cycling Classic race, which featured athletes from all over the world. The race started in Timonium and ended with a finish line in downtown Baltimore. Check out the full gallery here by Jane Sartwell.
Baltimore Pride
After being on a hiatus for two years due to the pandemic, Baltimore’s annual Pride parade returned to Charles Street with hundreds of LGBTQ+ community members and allies. View the full photo gallery from photographer Carl Schmidt of Federal Hill Photography.
Bee Safe Crosswalks in Johnston Square
As part of Johnston Square’s “Bee Safe Art Crosswalks” project, volunteers painted colorful designs at three intersections near Johnston Square Elementary School to encourage drivers to slow down and yield to pedestrians. Marcus Dieterle photographed the beautiful artwork at one of the intersections as the sun rises over Baltimore.
Baltimore Running Festival
Runners from all over ran through city streets as they participated in the half marathon, full marathon, 10K, and 5K at the annual Baltimore Running Festival. Check out the full gallery by Carl Schmidt of Federal Hill Photography.
‘Knitted Knockers’
For the second year in a row the Lovelyarns shop knitted, crocheted, and stuffed cotton into prosthetic breasts for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and gifted them to the breast cancer clinics at Mercy Hospital. Owner Melissa Salzman holds a box of the prostheses, affectionately nicknamed “knitted knockers,” in this photo by Jane Sartwell.
Jordan Lawson’s Patterson Park Mural
Baltimore-based artist Jordan Lawson painted a mural of Baltimore rowhomes on the basketball courts at Patterson Park, with help from Project Backboard, a nonprofit with a mission of revitalizing cities’ basketball courts. Jane Sartwell photographed Lawson showing off his new mural. (Aerial photo provided by Lawson)
Monument Lighting
Mount Vernon’s lighting of the Washington Monument helped kick off the holiday season, drawing the largest crowd since the pandemic began.