If a picture is worth a thousand words, these photos tell some pretty great stories. From a missing glove art installation to a metal music festival, take a look at some of Baltimore Fishbowl’s best photos from 2022:

First Snow of 2022

The very first snow of 2022. Photo taken by Marcus Dieterle.

Baltimore Fishbowl Managing Editor Marcus Dieterle captured the first snow of this year in northwest Baltimore on Jan. 3, 2022. Let’s just say: it was berry cold.

Library of Lost Gloves & Lost Loves

Gloves that were lost and later found have been turned into an art installation at Druid Lake, titled “Library of Lost Gloves & Lost Loves.” The articles range from kids’ mittens to adult utility gloves. Photo by Marcus Dieterle.

A card reading “He was a great man. Too boring for 4ever though.” is attached to a glove with worn out finger tips. The glove, which sits atop the rusted fence around Druid Lake, is part of an art installation titled “Library of Lost Gloves & Lost Loves.” Photo by Marcus Dieterle.

Gloves adorn the rusted fence around Druid Lake as part of an art installation titled “Library of Lost Gloves & Lost Loves.” Photo by Marcus Dieterle.

The “Library of Lost Gloves & Lost Loves,” created by artist Bruce Willen and his wife Sarah Templin, displays a public art installation of missing gloves sitting on top a rusted fence around Druid Lake.

Flower Mart William Jones of Washington D.C. sucks on a lemon stick at Flower Mart 2022. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Baltimore’s oldest public festival, Flower Mart, came back to Mount Vernon with local vendors featuring flowers, plants, arts, crafts, performances, workshops, food, drinks. This photo by Carl Schmidt of Federal Hill Photography features a youngster enjoying a perennial Baltimore favorite summer treat: a lemon stick.

147th Preakness Stakes

The horses are a blur as they pass the finish line. Baltimore owned Early Voting, ridden by jockey Jose Ortiz won the 147th Preakness Stakes.

A nose rub following the 12th, and final race before The Preakness Stakes.

Ghost from the past: a swanky gambler in a boater hat goes over the Daily Racing Form before the first race of the day

Watching the practice

This series of black and white photos, by J.M. Giordano, of the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Racecourse showcases not only the thoroughbred horses but the electrifying race day fashion as well.

Maryland Deathfest

James Reilly, guitarist for the band Demolition Hammer, performs at Maryland Deathfest 2022. Photo by Josh Sisk.

Fans scream and thrash along to the music at Maryland Deathfest 2022. Photo by Josh Sisk.

Martin Furia, guitarist for the band Destruction, rocks on at Maryland Deathfest 2022. Photo by Josh Sisk.

Mike Dickson proposes to his partner Morgehenna onstage at Maryland Deathfest 2022. Photo by Josh Sisk.

Photographer Josh Sisk captured moments from the annual music festival, Maryland Deathfest, which drew metal fans and bands from all around the world.

Maryland Cycling Classic Spectators rings bells to show their enthusiasm as riders pass. Photo by Jane Sartwell.

This year Baltimore hosted the very first Maryland Cycling Classic race, which featured athletes from all over the world. The race started in Timonium and ended with a finish line in downtown Baltimore. Check out the full gallery here by Jane Sartwell.

Baltimore Pride

2022 Pride Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

2022 Pride Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

2022 Pride Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

After being on a hiatus for two years due to the pandemic, Baltimore’s annual Pride parade returned to Charles Street with hundreds of LGBTQ+ community members and allies. View the full photo gallery from photographer Carl Schmidt of Federal Hill Photography.

Bee Safe Crosswalks in Johnston Square Johnston Square Park overlooks the crosswalk art at the intersection of Chase and Valley streets. Photo by Marcus Dieterle.

As part of Johnston Square’s “Bee Safe Art Crosswalks” project, volunteers painted colorful designs at three intersections near Johnston Square Elementary School to encourage drivers to slow down and yield to pedestrians. Marcus Dieterle photographed the beautiful artwork at one of the intersections as the sun rises over Baltimore.

Baltimore Running Festival Angela Lewis, of Parkville, Maryland, raises her hands in celebration as she crosses the 5K finish line. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Runners from all over ran through city streets as they participated in the half marathon, full marathon, 10K, and 5K at the annual Baltimore Running Festival. Check out the full gallery by Carl Schmidt of Federal Hill Photography.

‘Knitted Knockers’ Lovelyarns owner Melissa Salzman holds a box of “knitted knockers,” knitted breast prostheses for breast cancer survivors. Photo by Jane Sartwell.

For the second year in a row the Lovelyarns shop knitted, crocheted, and stuffed cotton into prosthetic breasts for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and gifted them to the breast cancer clinics at Mercy Hospital. Owner Melissa Salzman holds a box of the prostheses, affectionately nicknamed “knitted knockers,” in this photo by Jane Sartwell.

Jordan Lawson’s Patterson Park Mural

A new mural on the basketball courts at Patterson Park, painted by artist Jordan Lawson, depicts Baltimore rowhomes. Photo courtesy of Jordan Lawson.

Jordan Lawson stands on the Patterson Park basketball courts, where he painted a mural of Baltimore rowhomes. Photo by Jane Sartwell.

Baltimore-based artist Jordan Lawson painted a mural of Baltimore rowhomes on the basketball courts at Patterson Park, with help from Project Backboard, a nonprofit with a mission of revitalizing cities’ basketball courts. Jane Sartwell photographed Lawson showing off his new mural. (Aerial photo provided by Lawson)

Monument Lighting Mount Vernon’s annual Washington Monument lighting.

Mount Vernon’s lighting of the Washington Monument helped kick off the holiday season, drawing the largest crowd since the pandemic began.

