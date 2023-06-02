With less than 20 days to the start of the 2023 Camp Season, work is underway to prepare for an amazing Summer at Friends! Summer at Friends offers a variety of day camps for ages 4 to 13, ranging from traditional day camps to more specialized programs in sports, technology, and drama!

Campers enjoy daily on-site swimming, as well as lots of fun activities that take full advantage of Friends School of Baltimore’s campus. In addition, lunch and snack are included for all programs.

Spaces for the 2023 camp season are limited and filling quickly. Registrations for the first session will be accepted through Sunday, June 4th. Registration for Session B (July 17 – August 11) ends June 30th.

Find out more about Summer at Friends at www.fscamp.org or by calling 410-649-3218.

Like this: Like Loading...