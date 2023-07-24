The Crazy Crab Bag opened in May at the former HomeSlyce building at 1741 Light St. in Riverside/South Baltimore. Baltimore native Arrica Ashe started the concept as a food truck and later a cloud kitchen before partnering with Latoya Jones to open the South Baltimore restaurant.

Ashe said The Crazy Crab Bag is a traditional Baltimore seafood restaurant, but has a southern twist with its seafood boils. While Ashe is from Baltimore, she was introduced to seafood boils from family in Louisiana and Georgia. Seafood boils at The Crazy Crab Bag come with a garlic sauce or “special sauce” with Old Bay and have ingredients such as snow crab legs, Dungeness crab, shrimp, crawfish, corn, potatoes, broccoli, rice, and/or noodles.

The boils are served in a clear bag that forms a bubble from all the heat. That’s where Ashe got the name The Crazy Crab Bag.

Baltimore-inspired dishes include Maryland crab cakes, crabs by the dozen, fried shrimp, fried fish, crab cake egg rolls, and more. Other menu items include lobster tails, salmon, wings, smash burgers, and lamb chops. Ashe is excited about a new menu item called the Surf and Turf burger, which is a smash burger with a fried lobster tail and a crispy onion ring on top.

The Crazy Crab Bag offers brunch on the weekends. Ashe said a highlight is the Tail and Toast which is a Capn’ Crunch encrusted French toast stack with an 80z fried lobster tail, three fried shrimp, fresh berries, and a cream cheese drizzle.

