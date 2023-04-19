Photo features a woman wearing light-blocking shades as she maneuvers her way through an obstacle with the supervision of a See Beyond Festival volunteer.

This one-of-a-kind Maryland School for the Blind (MSB) event is free and open to the public. Experience a new sense of family fun on April 29 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the MSB campus.

We’re a few weeks away from MSB’s 2nd Annual See Beyond Festival—a day dedicated to exploration and excitement as families are invited to try a variety of free activities and challenges while wearing light-blocking eyeshades. Attendees can participate in blind sports, try their luck in blind taste testing, make braille and sensory crafts, play in the accessible Kids Zone, or sit back and relax while listening to local live music.

While all activities and challenges are free, thanks to the festival’s generous sponsors, attendees will want to bring their wallets to experience the flavors of local restaurants selling a variety of savory foods, sweet treats, and coffee delights, and for the See Beyond Festival’s Maker’s Market and Vendor Fair that will be filled with an array of skilled crafters and vendors.

Learn to “See Beyond” Vision Loss

Families attending this year’s See Beyond Festival can participate in free activities and challenges without using their sight, including:

Blind sports like soccer, beep baseball, lacrosse, goalball, and sprint track

Blind taste and scent test challenges

Braille and sensory crafts

And more!

See Beyond Festival participants walking around and browsing tables at the Maker’s Market and Vendor Fair.

The 2023 See Beyond Festival will also feature:

A Kids Zone offering free balloon animals, face painting, interactive activities, and a fully-accessible playground.

A variety of food and drinks from local vendors.

A guide dog demonstration* from Guiding Eyes for the Blind.

A Maker’s Market and Vendor Fair, featuring more than 40 local crafters and vendors, as well as handmade goods created by MSB students.

Live music from the Sound Storm Band, Broken Stil, and MSB’s own student drummers. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

And more!

Young boy and girl meeting The Bee, MSB’s mascot. The young girl is high-fiving The Bee.

Will your family be attending the See Beyond Festival on April 29? Visit SeeBeyondFestival.org to pre-register now for the chance to win a great prize.

*Please note, only service animals will be allowed entry at the 2023 See Beyond Festival.

Like this: Like Loading...